Tropical development possible near Florida next week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Meteorologists are closely monitoring the potential for tropical development near Florida next week.

This comes despite the National Hurricane Center indicating no major activity in the coming days.

Some computer models have suggested possible tropical organization in the northern Gulf.

This is the same region that Channel 9 highlighted earlier in the week for potential weather activity.

A trough is expected to push into Florida and the Gulf, likely developing an area of low pressure near or over the Gulf by mid- to late next week.

While the likelihood of tropical development remains very low, meteorologists caution that it is too early to determine the direction or intensity of any potential system.

If development occurs, the northern Gulf coast may be more susceptible to impacts.

Regardless of whether a tropical system forms, Florida is expected to experience increased rain and storm chances throughout next week.

Residents are advised to stay informed by following updates from Severe Weather Center 9 as the situation develops.

