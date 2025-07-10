Low-cost airline offers new flight destination at Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. — Breeze Airways is adding to its growing presence at Orlando International Airport with a new destination this fall.

Records show flights to Norfolk, Virginia, will start on Oct. 3.

The flights will be available on Mondays and Fridays with tickets starting at $49 one way.

The low-cost carrier now offers about 40 routes to and from Orlando.

The company also says demand continues to grow.

The airline’s competitive pricing aims to attract budget-conscious travelers looking for cost-effective travel solutions.

