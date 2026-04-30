Banchero’s playoff career high in points was not enough as the Magic lose to the Pistons 116-109

DETROIT, MI. — The Orlando Magic fell short to the Detroit Pistons 116-109 in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Playoffs.

Paolo Banchero had a career playoff high with 45 points.

The magic struggled from the free throw line, hitting only 16 out of 30 attempts.

The Magic never led and trailed by as many as 17 points.

Cade Cunningham set a Pistons playoff record for points with 45 points.

Game 6 will be at the Kia Center on Friday night.

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