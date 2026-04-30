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Banchero’s playoff career high in points was not enough as the Magic lose to the Pistons 116-109

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
Orlando Magic v Detroit Pistons - Game Five DETROIT, MICHIGAN - APRIL 29: Paolo Banchero #5 of the Orlando Magic is defended by Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons during the first quarter in Game Five of the First Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena on April 29, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

DETROIT, MI. — The Orlando Magic fell short to the Detroit Pistons 116-109 in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Playoffs.

Paolo Banchero had a career playoff high with 45 points.

The magic struggled from the free throw line, hitting only 16 out of 30 attempts.

The Magic never led and trailed by as many as 17 points.

Cade Cunningham set a Pistons playoff record for points with 45 points.

Game 6 will be at the Kia Center on Friday night.

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Carl-Max Millionard

Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

Carl-Max Millionard is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

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