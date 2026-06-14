Weather alerts issued in parts of Central Florida

, Fla. — CURRENT ALERTS

A Severe T’Storm Warning has been issued for Western Seminole, Eastern lake and Northern Orange counties until 10:30 pm.

This includes Orlando, Sanford, Winter Park and Lake Mary

Movement is to the north at 5 mph.

Greatest threats are winds over 50 mph, very intense lightning and small hail.

WARNING LAKE, ORANGE, SEMINOLE 10:30PM

OLD ALERTS

A Severe T’Storm Warning has been issued for northern Flagler County until 3:30 pm.

This includes Palm Coast.

Movement is to the southeast at 10 mph.

Greatest threats are winds over 50 mph, intense lightning, and hail.

Additional strong storms are possible across much of Central Florida this afternoon and evening.

PALM COAST WEATHER ALERT 3:30

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