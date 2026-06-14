Central Florida braces for heat, humidity, and potential strong storms

ORLANDO, Fla. — The summer pattern continues today with hot and humid temperatures early and rain chances in the afternoon and evening.

We will see our temperatures rise into the low 90s as early as noon throughout much of central Florida.

Morning Forecast: Sunday, June 14, 2026 Sunday Morning WX Report

With the humidity factored in, it could feel closer to 100° once again, starting as early as 11:00 a.m. for some.

This heat and humidity will feed into thunderstorm development in the late afternoon and early evening.

Morning Forecast: Sunday, June 14, 2026 Sunday Morning WX Report

Just like what we saw on Saturday, the heaviest rain will be saved for after sunset and one or two strong thunderstorms are possible.

The main threats in the storms will be heavy rain, frequent lightning and wind gusts of 30 mph.

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