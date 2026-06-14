Boil water notice lifted for Shady Glynn Subdivision in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. — The City of Ocala Water Resources Department lifted the boil water notice for Shady Glynn Subdivision on June 14 after tests confirmed the water was safe.

The notice was originally issued due to a contractor-caused water main break.

The affected zones included SE 24th Court and SE 38th Street up to the cul-de-sac, and SE 39th Street from SE 24th Court to the cul-de-sac.

The Ocala Water Resources Department responded by flushing the lines in these areas and taking multiple water samples for testing to ensure public safety.

The City says that notices of the rescission will be hand-delivered to all affected customers. For more information, residents may contact the Water Resources Department directly at 352-351-6772.

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