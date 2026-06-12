Boil water notice issued for Shady Glynn Subdivision in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. — The City of Ocala Water Resources Department has issued a boil water notice for customers in the Shady Glynn Subdivision following damage to a water main by a contractor.

The affected area includes SE 24th Court from SE 38th Street to the cul-de-sac, and SE 39th Street from SE 24th Court to the cul-de-sac.

Officials say the damage may have resulted in potential contamination of the drinking water supply.

Customers in the impacted area are advised to boil all water used for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, making ice, washing dishes and food preparation. Water should be boiled for one minute and allowed to cool before use, or residents may use bottled water instead.

The boil water notice will remain in effect until a bacteriological survey confirms the water is safe to drink.

For more information, residents can contact the City of Ocala Water Resources Department at 352-351-6772.

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