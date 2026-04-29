Warm, quiet week ahead before weekend cold front brings storms

ORLANDO, Fla. — It was a warm Wednesday across Central Florida, and more warmth is ahead for Thursday.

We’ll see quiet conditions tonight, with a few clouds remaining. Morning lows will be in the upper 60s.

Evening Forecast: Wednesday, April 29, 2026 (WFTV)

The warmth continues into Thursday. We’ll see a blend of sun and clouds with a few showers possible north of Orlando. Temps for Thursday will be around 90.

Conditions will be favorable for brushfires on Thursday, and much of the area has been outlooked for an elevated fire danger.

Evening Forecast: Wednesday, April 29, 2026 (WFTV)

Even more warmth is ahead for Friday. Temps will push into the low 90s, with a stray shower possible north of Orlando.

We have Weather On the Way for the upcoming weekend. A strong cold front will move in late Saturday. Ahead of it, clouds will increase, and temperatures will climb into the low 90s.

Evening Forecast: Wednesday, April 29, 2026 (WFTV)

Rain and a few storms are likely late Saturday into early Sunday as the cold front moves through. Behind it, sharply cooler temperatures are likely on Sunday, with highs only in the 80s.

The cooler air continues into the start of next week, with sunshine on Monday and Tuesday and temps in the low to mid 80s.

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