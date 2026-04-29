Free child admission at Brevard Zoo for Florida residents this May

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Families visiting Brevard Zoo later this month can bring children for free on select days under a new Florida resident promotion.

The zoo said children ages 3 to 18 will receive free admission May 22, May 26 and May 27 when accompanied by a paying adult who is a Florida resident.

Officials said up to three children may enter free per paying adult.

Adults must present a state-issued photo ID or a utility bill with matching identification to qualify for the promotion.

Zoo officials said the offer cannot be combined with other discounts, including reciprocal membership benefits.

Among the featured attractions this month are the zoo’s new capybaras — Tupi, Luna and Ginny — now living in the Rainforest Revealed area.

Families can also catch the final weeks of Illumi-Nature, a nighttime display featuring more than 1,000 illuminated exhibits spread across about 10 acres of the zoo.

Brevard Zoo is home to more than 700 animals representing 170 species.

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