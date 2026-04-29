Teen arrested at Mainland High School with a loaded gun

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A former Mainland High School student was arrested today after being found with a loaded gun.

In a statement from the school’s principal, the former student was seen on campus attempting to re-register. When a School Resource Officer approached the student, they fled the school.

The school staff was told to notify the administration if the student ever returned to campus.

The former student returned on Wednesday morning and was met by the school’s Assistant principal, an armed guardian, and the SRO.

While the former student was being accompanied by staff, district personnel identified that they had an open warrant for running away.

The SRO searched the student and found a loaded firearm and two loaded magazines.

The individual was taken into custody.

According to the school’s principal, counseling will be available for those students who need it.

Channel 9 will be live on the scene with the latest updates.

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