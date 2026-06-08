Man left child behind while running from Fruitland Park traffic stop

FRUITLAND PARK, Fla. — A Fruitland Park man is facing several charges after police said they found drugs and a gun during a traffic stop while a child was in the vehicle.

According to an arrest affidavit, Fruitland Park police arrested 35-year-old Harold Danny Clark on June 7 after a traffic stop near U.S. 27/441 and Miller Street.

Police said an officer stopped a Hyundai after seeing it drift between lanes and noticing the tag light was not working.

According to the affidavit, the officer saw a pill bottle with a white substance inside the driver’s door and suspected it was crack cocaine.

Police said Clark was asked to get out of the vehicle and sit on a curb.

According to the affidavit, as officers moved to place Clark in handcuffs, he stood up and tried to run from the scene.

Police said officers used a Taser and took Clark into custody.

The affidavit says a child who had been in the vehicle was left near a dark highway when Clark tried to run.

Police said they later found suspected methamphetamine, suspected crack cocaine, a Ruger .380 handgun, ammunition, scales and small bags inside the vehicle.

According to the affidavit, dispatchers told officers Clark was a convicted felon with a previous aggravated battery conviction.

Clark was booked into the Lake County Jail on charges including armed trafficking of methamphetamine, armed trafficking of fentanyl, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon, child abuse without great bodily harm, resisting an officer without violence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is being held without bond.

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