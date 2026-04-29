Daytona Beach Fire Department under scrutiny for credit card spending and overtime

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Our cameras were rolling in the lobby as the Daytona Beach Fire Chief and Deputy Chief met with state prosecutors.

9 Investigates broke the news last week that both Chief Dru Driscoll and Deputy Chief Jessica Matthews were served state subpoenas in relation to recent audit findings and overtime in the department.

Channel 9 Volusia County Reporter Demie Johnson first started digging into the city’s finances in November of last year.

Both the chief and deputy chief met separately with prosecutors at a building on Seabreeze. When they came out, Demie asked them about money spent on city credit cards and overtime in the department.

Fire Chief Dru Driscoll agreed to give us a brief statement after an hour-and-40-minute meeting with state prosecutors.

“As it’s an ongoing investigation and I don’t want to interfere with the state’s process, I will have no further comment at this time,” said Driscoll.

Demie followed up with Driscoll to ask about the money the fire department spent on city-issued credit cards.

“Again, as it’s under the state’s review, I don’t want to speak and alter their efforts,” said Driscoll.

We offered Deputy Chief Jessica Matthews the same opportunity before and after her hearing.

She declined to answer.

Demie then followed up by asking her about earning $14,000 in overtime in six weeks.

“No comment, Demie, you can call city hall if you have any questions,” said Matthews.

In January, we reported that Matthews earned about $14,000 in overtime in six weeks and clocked hours on weekends and holidays while she was in a Monday-through-Friday position.

Her documented reason was working on department manuals.

Then in March, we were the first to show you the results from an audit report that says the fire department spent $50,000 on city issued credit cards at various restaurants.

The state subpoenas issued on April 17th ordered Driscoll to bring documentation related to the audit results to his hearing.

9 investigations have now confirmed, with multiple sources at the state level, that more subpoenas will be issued to high-ranking officials in Daytona Beach soon. We will let you know when that happens.

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