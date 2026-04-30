Orange County firefighter charged with cyberstalking, harassment in Osceola County case

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County firefighter has been charged after an investigation into alleged cyberstalking and harassment, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies report the case involves repeated threats against an ex-girlfriend, with a pattern of alleged stalking, intimidation, and online harassment that escalated over several months.

Investigators say Cesar Sandoval-Macias continued to contact the woman after their relationship ended in January.

The alleged victim also accused him of using intimate photos to threaten her and of creating a fake TikTok account under her full name to post a nude photo without her consent, deputies said.

Sandoval-Macias now faces misdemeanor charges of cyberstalking and sexual cyber harassment, according to the sheriff’s office.

Orange County Fire Rescue confirmed he has been relieved of duty pending an internal investigation after his arrest.

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