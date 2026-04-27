Deputies hurt, 9 arrested after over 1,000 teens cause chaos at Icon Park

ORLANDO, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County responded to a wild scene at Icon Park over the weekend.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a planned “takeover” at Icon Park on Saturday evening, where more than 1,000 teenagers had gathered.

Deputies said several fights broke out, leading to nine arrests and two deputies being hurt.

Officials said the injured deputies were treated and released from a hospital.

Investigators said they were made aware of the event that happened around 7:30 p.m. at the popular entertainment complex and attraction area on International Drive.

Deputies said they responded in large numbers to the scene, broke up altercations, and assisted in directing the large crowd out of the area.

Officials confirmed with Channel 9 that a total of nine arrests were made during the incident.

The charges included battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence, resisting an officer without violence, and trespass after warning.

Channel 9 is gathering more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group