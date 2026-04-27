Local gas prices in Central Florida drop 7 cents over past week

ORLANDO, Fla. — As of April 27, gas prices across Central Florida are showing some welcome relief, with the state average currently sitting at $3.94 per gallon for regular unleaded.

While prices remain near $4.00, local averages have dipped by about 7 cents over the past week, indicating a downward trend.

Within the region, the best deals are in Lake County at $3.92, while drivers in Volusia and Brevard are seeing slightly higher costs, averaging around $3.97 to $3.98 per gallon.

Despite this recent dip, AAA experts warn that the market remains volatile due to global oil supply concerns, so these prices may shift quickly.

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