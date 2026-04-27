Florida Poly researcher awarded $300,000 grant to test algae-fighting technology

ORLANDO, Fla. — A researcher at Florida Polytechnic University has received a $300,000 state grant to test a new method aimed at reducing harmful algae growth in Florida waterways.

The project, led by assistant professor Dr. Yudi Wu, will focus on improving water quality at Se7en Wetlands, a wetland system in Lakeland that filters treated wastewater and provides habitat for wildlife.

According to the university, the funding comes from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and will support a two-year research project designed to remove excess nutrients that contribute to algae blooms.

Researchers said harmful algae blooms form when water becomes overloaded with nutrients such as nitrogen and phosphorus, a condition known as eutrophication. Those blooms can threaten public health, damage ecosystems and affect tourism and water quality.

Wu’s team plans to use floating columns filled with biochar, a charcoal-like material engineered to absorb phosphorus while helping release nitrogen gas from the water.

The columns, which range from three to five feet tall, will also contain limestone and will be anchored in the wetlands as researchers monitor water quality changes over time.

“Eutrophication has been troublesome in Florida for a very long time, and the government has put a lot of effort into solving the problem,” Wu said in a statement.

University officials said the project also gives students hands-on research experience. Two undergraduate students are currently assisting with the work.

Florida’s algae concerns remain active statewide, with multiple health advisories tied to blooms in recent months.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group