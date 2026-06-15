Trial begins for man accused in killing of 93-year-old Orange County woman

ORLANDO, Fla. — Jury selection began Monday morning for the trial of Javier Martinez.

Martinez is charged with first-degree murder in the 2022 killing of 93-year-old Dolores Padilla-Marrero.

Deputies say Martinez killed Padilla-Marrero at her home, which is located off North Alafaya Trail in Orange County.

Authorities allege he had an on-again, off-again relationship with one of Padilla-Marrero’s daughters.

The trial will proceed following the completion of jury selection.

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