2 arrested in drug raid at Leesburg property known as ‘The Carwash’

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Two men were arrested after a narcotics raid at a Leesburg property. Investigators say the location has long been tied to drug activity and violent crime.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, detectives executed a search warrant April 23 at 1645 Veech Road, a location known locally as “The Carwash.”

Investigators said the property has been identified as a fake business where multiple people gather to distribute narcotics. The sheriff’s office also said the site was linked to a 2021 homicide investigation that later resulted in a murder conviction.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team secured the property before narcotics detectives searched the scene.

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Authorities said detectives found cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, cannabis, multicolored pills that appeared to be ecstasy but tested positive for methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and two firearms, including one reported stolen in Leesburg in October 2025.

According to investigators, the drugs seized included about 2 ounces of cocaine, 1.5 ounces of crack cocaine, 14 grams of methamphetamine, 4 grams of fentanyl, about 30 pills and 1 pound of cannabis.

Investigators arrested 43-year-old Dara G. Ostane on charges including armed trafficking in cocaine, possession of cannabis over 20 grams with intent to sell, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The sheriff’s office said Ostane was recently released from prison after serving more than 22 years for a 1999 homicide in Lake County. Investigators said he was denied bond.

Authorities also arrested 56-year-old Steve L. Roberts on charges including possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of fentanyl with intent to sell, possession of cannabis with intent to sell, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Investigators said Roberts was also denied bond.

Detectives from Clermont, Eustis, Groveland and Leesburg police departments assisted in the investigation.

The affidavit tied to the search warrant remains sealed by court order.

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