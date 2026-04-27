Melbourne hospital earns Brevard first cardiac care designation

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Orlando Health said Orlando Health Melbourne Hospital has become the first hospital in Brevard County to earn designation as a Primary Florida Resuscitation Center of Excellence.

The designation recognizes hospitals that meet statewide standards for cardiac arrest care, including emergency response coordination, patient treatment protocols and community education tied to CPR and resuscitation efforts.

Hospital leaders said the recognition reflects both in-hospital cardiac care and coordination with local emergency medical teams.

“This designation reflects the dedication of our physicians, nurses, therapists and EMS partners who work together every day to improve outcomes for cardiac patients,” hospital President Ron Gicca said in a statement.

The Florida Resuscitation Centers of Excellence program evaluates hospitals on evidence-based cardiac arrest treatment, continuous quality improvement and collaboration with EMS agencies.

According to the hospital, designation standards also include public outreach such as CPR education, bystander response training and support resources for cardiac arrest survivors and families.

Emergency department Medical Director Dr. Kevin Freels said cardiac arrest treatment depends on rapid coordination from arrival through advanced care.

“Caring for a patient in cardiac arrest requires seamless coordination, clinical expertise and constant evaluation of outcomes,” Freels said.

The hospital said EMS collaboration played a major role in earning the designation.

Dr. Bobby Ford, EMS medical director for Brevard County Fire Rescue, said hospitals and field responders working under shared standards can improve survival outcomes.

The designation is awarded through the Florida Association of EMS Medical Directors in partnership with Florida’s resuscitation recognition program.

Hospital officials said cardiac arrest remains one of the leading causes of death nationwide, with roughly 350,000 deaths each year in the United States.

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