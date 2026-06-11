Local business owner arrested following Action 9 investigation

ORLANDO, Fla — Action 9 was at the Orange County Jail when the owner of Knight Fence, Charles Ronald Brown who goes by Ron, turned himself in on an active warrant for arrest.

Action 9 Consumer Investigator Jeff Deal said, “Ron, Jeff Deal with Channel 9… again.”

A woman from a bail bonds business with Brown yelled out “No comment!”

Ron Brown is someone Action 9 has warned consumers about before. Last year after we reported on allegations, he was taking customers’ money and not building fences, the Florida Department of Financial Services launched an investigation. Now, Brown is facing criminal charges.

Outside the jail, Jeff Deal asked, “Anything you want to say about the charges you’re facing?”

The woman with Brown yelled, “No comment! Get out of our face!”

But this was not Action 9’s first encounter with Ron Brown.

In March of 2025, Jeff Deal asked Brown about a deposit paid by Knight Fence customer Debbie Hendrickson.

Deal said, “So, you’re going to give her the $2,400 back?

Brown replied, “Yep.”

Hendrickson paid him the deposit to build a new fence at her home, but she said Knight Fence never even started it.

Jeff Deal asked her, “What do you think about somebody who’s treating customers like this?”

Hendrickson replied, “They need to be out of business.”

After he promised he’d pay her back, Hendrickson said he sent a few small payments, then stopped responding.

Then Action 9 met up with Ron Brown again last August.

Consumer Investigator Jeff Deal said, “We didn’t expect to have to see you again. We got another consumer complaint. Heidi Busher says you took her $1,500 and never built the fence.”

Brown said, “We’re bankrupt.”

Heidi Busher told Action 9 after she paid her deposit, there were excuses and delays. Finally, she said Ron Brown admitted he couldn’t do the job and promised to refund her deposit in about a week.

Busher said, “One week turned into two, turned into three.”

She said the refund never came.

At the time Knight Fence was ‘F’ rated by the Better Business Bureau with other complaints about him taking money and not doing the work. Now it’s not rated by the BBB because it has apparently shut down.

Then we saw someone with the same first name, last name and middle initial, opened an LLC for a fencing company with a different business name. Its address is listed at the UPS Store two and a half miles from Brown’s home.

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When we asked Charles R Brown, the owner of Knight Fence about that new company, he claimed it wasn’t his.

Jeff Deal asked, “That’s not you?”

Brown said “No.”

Deal said, “You’re not planning on opening up another business under a different name?”

Brown again answered, “No.”

But investigators with the Florida Department of Financial Services have now confirmed he registered that new fencing business. After investigating, they’ve brought larceny charges against him for taking money from both Debbie Hendrickson and Heidi Busher and then not doing the work.

Outside the jail, Jeff Deal asked, “Do you feel bad about the situation?”

Brown said, “Yeah.”

Deal then said, “Anything you want to say to the victims?

Brown answered, “Sorry,” as the woman with him continued to yell.

So, Deal asked again, “Anything you want to say to the victims?”

Brown said, “Sorry.”

Deal said, You’re sorry? What are you sorry for?

He didn’t answer.

The woman with him yelled out, “No comment!”

Then the two walked inside the jail where Ron Brown was booked.

Debbie Hendrickson said she’s still out around $2,000, but she is glad to see Brown facing charges. The amount of money involved makes the larceny charges third degree felonies, which can carry up to 5 years in prison.

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