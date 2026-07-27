Multiple people shot as gunfire erupts near Seattle’s iconic Space Needle, police say

SEATTLE — Multiple people were injured in a shooting Sunday night at an events complex close to the Space Needle in Seattle, police said in a statement.

Authorities did not immediately release more information. Police were investigating the shooting and urged people to avoid the area.

The Seattle Center was hosting the Bite of Seattle food festival over the weekend. The annual festival started in 1982 and draws 350,000 attendees over “three days of food, drink, and community celebration,” according to its website.

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