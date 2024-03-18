Video shows arrest of violent kidnapping suspect in Marion County, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff’s office released a video showing the arrest of a kidnapping suspect.

The video shows James Savage being put into the back of a Marion County Sheriff’s Office cruiser.

Savage’s arrest came after a long standoff in The Villages with deputies following a domestic disturbance in Sumter County last week.

Watch: Suspect surrenders after barricading himself inside home in The Villages

Deputies said Savage is accused of domestic battery and kidnapping following an altercation Friday morning with Marivel Dunn at a home in Wildwood.

Wildwood police said security camera video shows Savage violently attacking Dunn before forcing her into his car.

