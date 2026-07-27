Free microchips and rabies vaccines provided to Polk County pets

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A collaborative effort by multiple organizations provided Polk County pet owners with free microchips and rabies vaccines on Saturday, July 25, 2026. The event, held at the SPCA Florida Campus in Lakeland, aimed to enhance animal safety amid recent rabies cases and the ongoing hurricane season.

The initiative offered free microchips and rabies vaccines for the first 500 pets, or while supplies lasted, starting at 8 am. In addition to protective veterinary services, Polk County residents also received hurricane information kits and details on pet-friendly shelters.

The event was a partnership among Polk County Animal Control, Greater Good Charities, the Florida State Animal Resource Coalition, and SPCA Florida. These organizations collaborated to address the community’s needs, particularly after recent rabies cases in Polk County and surrounding areas, and with hurricane season underway.

Captain Jason Varnadore of Polk County Animal Control expressed appreciation for the joint effort. “Polk County Animal Control is grateful to partner with Greater Good Charities, FL SARC (State Animal Resource Coalition), and SPCA Florida, to help residents who need additional protective services for their pets,” Varnadore said. “We commend these groups for their community efforts and are grateful for their support of vaccines and goods to help our communities’ families and their pets.”

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