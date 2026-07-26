Teen passenger killed after high-speed FHP pursuit ends in crash on S.R. 54

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A high-speed pursuit early Sunday morning ended in a deadly crash along State Road 54, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say they spotted a Chevy Traverse traveling 74 mph in a 45 mph zone around 3:45 a.m. The driver refused to stop, accelerating to 115 mph while fleeing eastbound.

Near Old County Road 54, a trooper performed a PIT maneuver, causing the SUV to veer off the roadway. The vehicle struck a utility pole and then a tree on the south shoulder.

Both occupants — 15-year-old males from New Port Richey — were not wearing seat belts and were found with alcoholic beverages in the vehicle, investigators said. Both suffered serious injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

The passenger later died from his injuries.

Charges against the driver are pending as the investigation remains ongoing.

The roadway was reopened around 1 p.m.

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