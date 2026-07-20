First 500 guests to receive free treats at new downtown Ocala Häagen-Dazs

OCALA, Fla. — Downtown Ocala is about to get a little sweeter.

Häagen-Dazs is scheduled to open its first Ocala location on Thursday, July 30.

Locally owned by Jamie and Alexandra Zimbleman, the shop will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony starting at 1:00 p.m. The grand opening will feature free treats for the first 500 guests and a chance to win free ice cream for a year.

Customers can enjoy premium scoops, shakes, and delivery services via Uber Eats and DoorDash.

This popular ice cream shop unveils new flavor (Häagen-Dazs/Häagen-Dazs)

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring Häagen-Dazs to Ocala,” said Jamie Zimbleman, franchise owner. “Downtown has become one of Florida’s most exciting destinations, and we’re proud to be part of its continued growth,” continued Zimbleman. “We look forward to creating a place where families, visitors, and the community can gather and enjoy one of the world’s finest ice cream brands.”

Guests will enjoy a full menu of premium ice cream, hand-scooped cones, signature sundaes, milkshakes, smoothies, coffee beverages, and the brand’s famous Dazzler® Sundaes.

The store is located in the heart of downtown Ocala at 40 S. Magnolia Avenue.

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