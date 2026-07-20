Plantees Burgers closes its Mills Ave location to move to Arizona

ORLANDO, Fla. — A popular Mills Ave eatery closed its doors this past weekend.

Plantees Burgers shared some exciting news on social media, letting everyone know they’re moving to Arizona. They also expressed heartfelt gratitude, saying, “We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who has supported Plantees along the way.”

The restaurant, owned by TeamMarketGroup, was located in a converted laundromat in the Mills 50 district. Since 2022, it has offered a unique menu with strictly 100% vegan options, including plant-based burgers, fries, and shakes.

Their social media did not say where in Arizona they will be re-locating, or when they will open.

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