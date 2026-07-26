Quick response contains residential fire in Summerfield within 16 minutes

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — On Saturday evening, Marion County Fire Rescue crews swiftly contained a residential fire in Summerfield, avoiding injuries and additional damage.

At approximately 7:15 p.m., fire crews responded to a home on Southeast 131st Place following reports from multiple 911 callers of smoke emanating from a residence.

Within minutes, flames were already spilling through the roof of the approximately 3,000-square-foot house.

The report states that the crews entered the building through the garage to fight the fire and conducted detailed primary and secondary searches. Officials confirmed that the residents were not present at the time.

Firefighters say they responded quickly with an aggressive approach, deploying hose lines as crews from Belleview, The Villages, Weirsdale, and Shady stations arrived to assist.

The fire was contained by 7:31 p.m., only 16 minutes after arrival.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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