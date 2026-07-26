Firefighters contain fast-moving vehicle fire on S.R.11

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Last night, Flagler County Fire Rescue responded to a vehicle fire on S.R.11, in which a four-door passenger car was fully consumed by flames.

When the fire crews arrived, they quickly sprang into action to contain the fire. Thanks to their swift efforts, they managed to bring it under control within just minutes, stopping it from spreading to the nearby areas.

No injuries were reported, and no one was harmed in the incident.

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