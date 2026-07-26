Apopka to revisit proposed 17% property tax increase after delay

APOPKA, Fla. — The Apopka City Commission will hold a special meeting on Monday, July 27, at 5:15 p.m. to reconsider its proposed millage rate after failing to set it earlier this month.

Commissioners are weighing an increase from 4.4376 to 5.1876 mills — nearly a 17% hike — as part of the city’s 2027 budget planning. If approved, the new rate could generate about $45.7 million in property tax revenue, roughly 32% more than the current fiscal year.

The delayed decision comes as local governments continue to assess financial strategies ahead of potential changes tied to Amendment 3.

While much of the public debate has centered on potential future revenue declines, the proposal also raises a larger question: How much additional property tax revenue have cities like Apopka already collected as property values have risen in recent years?

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