Two injured after vessel strikes Port Canaveral jetties

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — Two people were injured Saturday after a 25-foot vessel struck the Port Canaveral jetties, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

#SAR A @USCG Sta Port Canaveral boat crew responded after a 25 ft. vessel with 2 people aboard allided with the Port Canaveral jetties, Sat. Both people sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transferred to EMS. The vessel owner is coordinating with commercial salvage. pic.twitter.com/ioEb5y58x5 — U.S. Coast Guard Southeast (@USCGSoutheast) July 26, 2026

The Coast Guard Station Port Canaveral team responded to the incident and confirmed that both boat occupants had injuries that were not life-threatening.

They were then transferred to emergency medical services for further care.

Officials said the vessel’s owner is now working with commercial salvage crews to recover the boat. The cause of the collision has not been released.

Channel 9 will continue to provide updates as they become available.

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