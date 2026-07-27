Circle K partners with NACS Foundation to honor first responders

ORLANDO, Fla. — Circle K partnered with the NACS Foundation to celebrate first responders on July 24 as part of the U.S. convenience industry’s annual 24/seven Day. On that day, all first responders were offered a free hot dog, a cookie, and a medium Polar Pop drink at participating Circle K locations.

The global convenience store chain also supported the American Red Cross throughout July by allowing customers to round up purchases at the self-checkout to donate.

Trey Powell, Senior Vice-President, US Food & Retail at Circle K, highlighted the importance of first responders to local communities. Powell emphasized the company’s commitment to showing gratitude.

“Our first responders are the bedrock of our communities, working around the clock to ensure our safety and well-being,” Powell said. “We are honored to partner with the NACS Foundation and support the American Red Cross to show our collective gratitude for their selfless dedication. This year, we are showing our gratitude with our largest offer yet at more stores nationwide.”

First responders, including law enforcement, firefighters, EMTs, paramedics, doctors, nurses, 9-one-one professionals, and American Red Cross volunteers, were eligible for the free items. They could receive the offer by showing official identification or by appearing in uniform.

Circle K customers could contribute to the American Red Cross throughout July. Proceeds from customers rounding up their purchases at self-checkout went directly to the organization.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group