Tropical moisture brings rain and storms to Central Florida through next weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — It was a very active Sunday across Central Florida, and we’re tracking more Weather On the Way for the work week.

Deep tropical moisture will remain in place for the next several days, keeping elevated rain and storm coverage through next weekend.

This evening, the rain and storms will slowly fade away, with variable clouds overnight. Morning lows will be in the upper 70s.

Evening Forecast: Sunday, July 26, 2026 (WFTV)

Even more moisture surges into the area for Monday. Scattered showers and storms will be possible as early as the morning hours, with the threat for rain all day long.

The increased cloud cover will result in cooler temps, with highs back in the low 90s.

Rain and storm chances decrease somewhat midweek, but decent coverage is still expected. Temps for Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the low to mid 90s.

Evening Forecast: Sunday, July 26, 2026 (WFTV)

A second surge of deep tropical moisture appears likely late week. This will again result in widespread rain and storms on Thursday and Friday, with highs in the low 90s.

The increased chances of rain and storms are likely to continue into next weekend.

Evening Forecast: Sunday, July 26, 2026 (WFTV)

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