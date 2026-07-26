Severe storm warnings issued across Central Florida counties

Active Warnings

A Severe T’Storm Warning has been issued for northwestern Brevard and eastern Orange counties A Severe T’Storm Warning has been issued for northwestern Brevard and eastern Orange counties until 4:15 PM.

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Severe T’Storm Warning has been issued for northwestern Brevard and eastern Orange counties until 4:15 PM.

This includes Titusville and Rockledge.

Movement is southeast at 20 mph.

Greatest threats are winds over 50 mph, intense lightning and small hail.

Additional strong to severe storms are possible across much of Central Florida through the mid-evening hours.

A Severe T’Storm Warning has been issued for northwestern Brevard County until 4:15 PM. Severe storm warning issued accros Central Florida counties

A Severe T’Storm Warning has been issued for northwestern Brevard County until 4:15 PM.

This includes Titusville and Port St. John.

Movement is east at 15 mph.

Greatest threats are winds over 50 mph, intense lightning and small hail.

Additional strong to severe storms remain possible across much of Central Florida through the mid-evening hours.

Expired Warnings

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