Police search for woman reportedly assaulted and kidnapped from Wildwood home

WILDWOOD, Fla. — Law enforcement in Central Florida is searching for a woman who was reportedly kidnapped in Wildwood.

Police said Marivel Dunn was kidnapped around 10:11 p.m. Thursday from a home on Hall Place in Wildwood.

Officers said she was punched, pulled by her hair, and slammed on the ground before she was taken from the home.

Police said James Savage is considered a suspect in her disappearance.

Investigators said they were last seen leaving the home in Savage’s 2018 black Mercedes-Benz S series with Florida tag # MNM-BENZ.

Police said the vehicle was last seen heading towards Marion County northbound on US 301, passing CR 102, at approximately 10:23 p.m.

Officers said Savage and Dunn were last known to be in a domestic relationship and living together at multiple unverified locations.

According to police, both individuals have ties to Sumter County, Marion County, and Palm Beach County.

Anyone who knows where they are is asked to call 911 or the Wildwood Police Department at 352-330-1355.

