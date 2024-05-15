Carjacking ends in violent crash inside Orange County neighborhood, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A violent crash related to a carjacking is under investigation in Orange County.

The crash happened Tuesday afternoon on Baltimore Drive and Adanson Street.

Deputies said the trouble started a few miles away on Edgewater Drive.

Deputies said they responded to a call about a man attempting to carjack multiple vehicles.

The suspect was able to flee in one of the cars and later crashed into a tree and another vehicle.

“I just thought, oh my goodness, I don’t know what happened, but it’s not good,” said resident Chris Gilmore.

Both drivers involved in the crash were taken to a nearby hospital.

In the latest report, they are in critical condition.

