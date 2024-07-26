Volusia County deputies bust 11 illegal casinos this week

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Eleven casinos were shut down after a Volusia Sheriff’s Office bust.

Deputies, along with Florida Gaming Control Commission Agents, conducted the simultaneous search warrants on Thursday.

Detectives seized or disabled about 400 slot machines and about $403,000 in cash.

Investigators said the illegal casino locations were the source of criminal activity, including shootings, armed robberies and fatal drug overdoses.

These businesses also targeted seniors with a low or fixed income, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the casinos also offered meals to the patrons so they wouldn’t have to leave.

While the casinos aren’t that much different from the ones in South Florida, these locations had slot machines that took twice the money from players compared to legal slot machines.

VSO said one illegal casino conducted $37 million from slot machine gambling in 2023, generating a $5 million profit.

The revenue and profit benefited the casino owners unlike state-regulated slot machines, which go toward the Florida Education Enhancement Trust Fund and the Bright Futures Program.

See the list of 11 illegal casino locations that were ordered to stop operating:

1. Preview Games, 2411 Enterprise Road, Orange City

2. Winner’s Circle, 1250 S. SR 15A, DeLand

3. Cyber Monkey, 350 S. Spring Garden Ave., DeLand

4. Phoenix 3, 2500 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand

5. Comptrek, 2525 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand

6. Lucky Seven Arcade, 1720 S. U.S. Highway 17, Pierson

7. Spin-N-Win, 1464 Ocean Shore Blvd., Ormond Beach

8. Winners, 1468 Ocean Shore Blvd, Ormond Beach

9. Lucky Duck, 1376 N. Nova Road, Daytona Beach

10. Klix Arcade, 1101 Derbyshire Road, Daytona Beach

11. Jiffy, 986 S. Nova Road, Ormond Beach

