Rainfall breaks records in central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Monday’s severe weather threat has diminished as central Florida’s rainfall continues to die down in the afternoon hours.

As of 3 p.m., there were already record rain totals in Orlando, Sanford, Daytona Beach and Kissimmee.

As of 3 p.m., Orlando recorded 3.76 inches, Kissimmee had 1.62 inches, Daytona Beach saw 2.18 inches and DeLand had 2.27. WFTV is currently gathering the latest numbers.

Despite the record rain, there were no flooding reports, possibly due to the fact the region has been so dry leading into Monday.

The weather will switch from heavy rain to record heat by the end of the week.

