House 81 partners with Orlando Magic to promote inclusion for people with developmental disabilities

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Central Florida nonprofit is teaming up with the Orlando Magic to promote inclusion and celebrate individuals with developmental disabilities.

Employees from House 81, formerly known as Blossom Artisanal, recently visited the team’s official retail shop to see their handcrafted candles featured on store shelves.

During the visit, the group also met the team’s mascot, Stuff the Magic Dragon, and helped highlight a message of belonging in the community.

The candles, branded “Belonging is Magic,” are designed in the team’s signature blue and will be available through the remainder of the season.

House 81 operates as a social enterprise under Quest, Inc., which works to remove employment barriers and create meaningful job opportunities for people with developmental disabilities.

Leaders say the partnership is about more than just products—it’s about visibility, empowerment, and creating a more inclusive Central Florida.

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