Man charged after alleged strangulation leaves woman unconscious

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of strangling a woman.

Deputies responded to the Forest District Office in reference to a woman with injuries.

An investigation revealed the suspect, John Edward Dyson Jr., got into an argument with the victim.

During the altercation, Dyson threw the victim to the ground and strangled her to the point that she lost consciousness.

When she regained consciousness, she fled from Dyson to the District Office.

Dyson was later located and arrested.

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