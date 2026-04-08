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Jury finds man guilty in 2002 Orange County murder case

Verdict reached in decades-old killing of Theresa Green; jury to decide between death penalty or life sentence next

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
Demorris Hunter
By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A jury has found Demorris Hunter guilty in the 2002 killing of Theresa Green, a case that remained unsolved for more than two decades.

Green, 38, was discovered dead in the trunk of her car in Orange County, prompting a lengthy investigation that eventually resulted in Hunter’s arrest after he fled to Texas.

Prosecutors said Hunter strangled Green after the two were seen together the night she disappeared, then left her body inside her vehicle.

Progress in the investigation and new evidence enabled detectives to link Hunter to the crime, allowing the case to advance in court.

Hunter is already serving a lengthy prison sentence for a separate murder in California.

With the guilty verdict announced, the case now advances to the penalty phase, during which jurors will determine whether Hunter receives a death sentence or life in prison.

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Jake Jordan

Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

Jake Jordan is a UCF Radio and Television alum on the WFTV Content Center Team. He hosts podcasts and live shows, and previously worked as a producer, reporter, and anchor on Orlando's Morning News with Scott Anez.

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