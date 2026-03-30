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Caution urged as tussock moth caterpillars emerge in Central Florida

The native tussock moth caterpillars emerge in full force in Central Florida this season

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
Caution urged as tussock moth caterpillars emerge in Central Florida The native tussock moth caterpillars emerge in full force in Central Florida this season
By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

CENTRAL FLORIDA — As the native tussock moth caterpillars emerge in full force in Central Florida this season, parents and children are reminded to exercise caution due to their skin-irritating fuzzy hairs.

These harmless but potentially bothersome creatures are on a mission to create their cotton ball-like cocoons and while they don’t sting, it’s best to keep a safe distance.

Learn how to handle encounters with these fuzzy insects and what to do if skin irritation occurs.

  • Tell the kids not to touch them or play with them if you see them at the playground
  • Hairs can get stuck in the skin causing irritation
  • Remove visible hairs with tape
  • Wash the area with soap and water and apply ice or baking soda/water paste to soothe the skin
  • If the reaction is severe, consult a doctor

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Jake Jordan

Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

Jake Jordan is a UCF Radio and Television alum on the WFTV Content Center Team. He hosts podcasts and live shows, and previously worked as a producer, reporter, and anchor on Orlando's Morning News with Scott Anez.

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