Caution urged as tussock moth caterpillars emerge in Central Florida

CENTRAL FLORIDA — As the native tussock moth caterpillars emerge in full force in Central Florida this season, parents and children are reminded to exercise caution due to their skin-irritating fuzzy hairs.

These harmless but potentially bothersome creatures are on a mission to create their cotton ball-like cocoons and while they don’t sting, it’s best to keep a safe distance.

Learn how to handle encounters with these fuzzy insects and what to do if skin irritation occurs.

Tell the kids not to touch them or play with them if you see them at the playground

Hairs can get stuck in the skin causing irritation

Remove visible hairs with tape

Wash the area with soap and water and apply ice or baking soda/water paste to soothe the skin

If the reaction is severe, consult a doctor

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