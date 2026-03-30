Caution urged as tussock moth caterpillars emerge in Central Florida

CENTRAL FLORIDA — As the native tussock moth caterpillars emerge in full force in Central Florida this season, parents and children are reminded to exercise caution due to their skin-irritating fuzzy hairs.
These harmless but potentially bothersome creatures are on a mission to create their cotton ball-like cocoons and while they don’t sting, it’s best to keep a safe distance.
Learn how to handle encounters with these fuzzy insects and what to do if skin irritation occurs.
- Tell the kids not to touch them or play with them if you see them at the playground
- Hairs can get stuck in the skin causing irritation
- Remove visible hairs with tape
- Wash the area with soap and water and apply ice or baking soda/water paste to soothe the skin
- If the reaction is severe, consult a doctor
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