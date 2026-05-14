Good Samaritans rush to aid victims in Marion County SUV crash

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Several good Samaritans rushed to help after a violent SUV crash in Marion County.

A dramatic video shared with Channel 9 shows around 10 people gathering to help the victims after a rollover crash near I-75.

Some bystanders used tools to break the vehicle’s windshield to help rescue the driver.

Authorities, including the Florida Highway Patrol, are now investigating the incident and assessing the driver’s condition.

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