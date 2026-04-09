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Man arrested after being found in another person’s vehicle in Marion County

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
MARION COUNTY SHERIFF GENERIC
By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect accused of burglary of a vehicle.

Deputies arrived at a home on SW 52nd Street regarding a burglary in progress.

When deputies approached the vehicle in question, they found Hosam Farag inside the vehicle with the victim’s hat and headphones on his head.

With the help of their K-9 deputy MCSO was able to detain and arrest Farag on vehicular burglary charges.

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Carl-Max Millionard

Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

Carl-Max Millionard is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

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