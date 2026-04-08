Central Florida faces more heavy rain and strong winds Wednesday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will see more wet and windy weather on Wednesday.

Scattered showers are likely for most of Wednesday.

Flood watches continue in Volusia and Brevard counties.

Some areas could see an additional 1 to 3 inches of rainfall on Wednesday.

Our area will also see winds around 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 35 to 45 mph.

A high surf advisory is in place as the winds drive up waves on Central Florida’s coast.

Winds out of the northeast will continue again on Thursday, keeping our rain and storm chance elevated.

Drier weather will move back into the area on Friday.

Our area will be partly cloudy and dry, with highs in the low 80s.

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