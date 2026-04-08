Orlando student advances to Scripps National Spelling Bee

ORLANDO, Fla. — A seventh-grade student from Orlando Science Schools is advancing to the national stage.

Hardit Tayal has earned a spot in the Scripps National Spelling Bee after advancing through regional rounds. This May, he will compete in Washington, D.C., facing off against more than 200 other participants.

According to school officials, Tayal follows in the footsteps of a former Orlando Science Schools student who finished ninth in 2015 and tied for 23rd in 2017.

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