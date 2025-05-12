Florida State mass shooting suspect released from hospital

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Tallahassee Police Department says the man accused of killing two and wounding six others at Florida State University is out of the hospital.

Police say Phoenix Ikner was hospitalized after he was shot by police at the scene on April 17. After an extended stay and multiple surgeries, he was released Monday.

Ikner, 20, has been transported to a detention facility in the region. He faces two counts of first-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder.

Police said Ikner opened fire on campus until police arrived. Tallahassee Chief Police Lawrence Revell said he refused to comply with commands, forcing officers to shoot him.

“In any case, especially one of this magnitude, the Tallahassee Police Department has the highest commitment to justice, transparency, and the safety of our community,” Revell said after Ikner’s release. “We are grateful for the work of our detectives, officers, medical personnel, and partner agencies who helped bring us to this point.”

After getting out of the hospital, Ikner was booked into the Leon County Detention Facility. Following his booking, he was transferred to the Wakulla County Detention Facility to await his first court appearance.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office say the transfer to another facility is standard protocol because Ikner is the stepson of a Leon County deputy.

A motive for the shooting has not been released.

Tallahassee police say the probable cause affidavit will be made public following his first court appearance.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group