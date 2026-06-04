Traffic crash shuts down stretch of I-95 in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — State troopers have shut down a stretch if Interstate 95 in Brevard County due to a traffic crash.

The closure involves the southbound lanes of I-95 at Port St. John Parkway.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. in the area of mile marker 207, just north of the Beachline Expressway.

I-95 crash in Brevard County Southbound drivers impacted near Port St. John Parkway. (FDOT)

As of 4 a.m., southbound drivers were still being forced off of I-95 at Port St. John Parkway.

WFTV has reached out to Florida Highway Patrol for more details about the crash and Channel 9 anchor Alexa Lorenzo is monitoring slowdowns and detours caused by the crash.

You can watch her live traffic updates beginning at 4:30 a.m. on Eyewitness News This Morning.

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