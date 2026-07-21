Recall alert: General Mills recalls 730K Pillsbury bread rolls over glass fragment concerns

General Mills announced a voluntary recall of more than 730,000 Pillsbury bread rolls sold to Walmart over concerns that the products may contain glass fragments.

According to the voluntary recall, which was posted on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s website on July 13, General Mills recalled 3,800 cases of Pillsbury Bread Rolls Hard Roll Dough, which contain 180 rolls per case; and 1,260 cases of Pillsbury Bread Rolls Kaiser Roll Dough, which have 144 rolls per case. The rolls may contain “potential foreign material,” the notice read.

The FDA said the recall began on June 19 and was classified as Class II on July 13. The agency said that a Class II recall indicates that consuming the product “may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences, or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.”

The dough, which was sold to Walmart, was recalled in 19 states, the FDA said. General Mills said that any baked rolls were removed from Walmart’s in-store bakery shelves.

States affected by the recall include Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Missouri, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington and Wyoming.

According to the FDA, the Pillsbury Bread Rolls, Hard Roll Dough were packaged in 2.25 packages with a package UPC code of 721582-13283 4. The case UPC code was 107-21582-13283-1 and it had a “best if used by” date of Oct. 12, 2026. The product was supposed to be kept frozen.

The Pillsbury Bread Rolls, Kaiser Roll Dough, were packaged in 2.5-ounce units, according to the FDA. The package UPC code was 7 21582-13288 9, while the case UPC code was 107-21582-13288-6. This product was also supposed to be kept frozen after purchase.

“Out of an abundance of caution, in mid-June, we issued a voluntary recall of two frozen dough products baked onsite and sold exclusively at Walmart in-store bakeries in the United States,” General Mills said in a statement. “This voluntary recall is limited in scope, highly contained and all potential impacted product has been removed.”

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