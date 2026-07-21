Knock, knock! Gator surprises Brevard County homeowner

PALM BAY, Fla. — A Palm Bay resident recently had an unexpected visitor at her Kylar Drive home.

And she’s sharing images of the encounter with WFTV.

Sierra Wynn said she heard a commotion outside and when she looked out the window, she spotted this large alligator right at her front door.

Palm Bay alligator Palm Bay, Fla. resident spots gator at her front door. (Sierra Wynn)

Needless to say, she did not welcome it inside.

Instead, she called Palm Bay police, who arranged to safely have the gator removed from the neighborhood.

Palm Bay alligator Palm Bay, Fla. resident spots gator at her front door. (Sierra Wynn)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group