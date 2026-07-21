Former Citrus County jail officer admits taking $4K bribe to smuggle cellphone

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — A former corrections officer has pleaded guilty to accepting a $4,000 bribe to smuggle a cellphone into the Citrus County Detention Facility.

Justin Harvey, 50, of Inverness, pleaded guilty to accepting a bribe as a public official, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.

Harvey worked at the detention facility, which houses federal inmates awaiting trial, sentencing or placement in a federal prison.

According to the plea agreement, Harvey agreed to bring a cellphone to an inmate in exchange for $4,000.

Harvey later met with someone he believed was associated with the inmate. That person was actually an undercover law enforcement agent who gave Harvey the money and cellphone, prosecutors said.

Harvey wrapped the phone in plastic, brought it into the jail and gave it to the inmate, according to the plea agreement.

The inmate later returned the cellphone to law enforcement. Investigators said Harvey’s fingerprints were found on the tape used to seal the phone.

Harvey agreed to forfeit the $4,000 he received. He faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in federal prison, but a sentencing date has not been scheduled.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Marshals Service and Citrus County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group